Nairobi Expressway construction has taken up walkways

No walkways • Once the construction of the Nairobi Expressway began, the walkways from the Nyayo Stadium all the way to the Cabanas matatu terminus were dug up and split open to lay new piping, notes Chintan Gohel. “There is now no safe pathway for pedestrians, forcing them to walk on the road. When will these pavements be restored?” His contact isgohel.chintan@students.jkuat.ac.ke.

Kiosks • The Inspectorate of the Nairobi City County, Ruth Gituma notes, is finally acting on the kiosk eyesore at Lavington Shopping Centre, which, she strongly feels, should have been done much earlier to keep the neighbourhood neat. She poses: “Why do they wait until these kiosks mushroom in the shopping and adjacent residential areas before taking action?” Her contact is rgitum@gmail.com.

Roads • Nairobi City County and the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) have done a commendable job of refurbishing roads in the capital and expanding some of the streets, says David Ngumi. What is lacking, he is disappointed to note, is regular maintenance of this vital infrastructure, hence allowing its abuse and misuse in some of parts of the city. His contact is davidngumi15@gmail.com.

Morality • Corruption is rampant, says David Waireri. “We bribe traffic police, bribe our way out of courts, give kickbacks to get contracts from the government, bribe to get jobs, and bribe Customs to bring in fake goods.” He’s blaming it on moral decay. “We blame others and keep on giving and receiving bribes. We should all be ashamed of ourselves.” His contact is davidwaireri@gmail.com.

Clothes • What amazes Joe Musyoki is why some adults should intentionally wear very short or overflowing outfits and then “spend the rest of the day trying to stretch the skimpy outfits or pull up oversize outfits”. Apparently, a keen follower of the English Premier League on TV, Joe says one player “spends more time fidgeting with his shorts than playing”. His contact is joeaffli@gmail.com.

