Nairobi City County askaris must stop harassing drivers

Pandemic poll • The IEBC is in the run-up to the August 9 General Election, facing some tough logistical and other challenges. For James Gakuo, his main concern is the new rules to curb the rising Covid-19 infections. Says he: “The IEBC must provide pens and masks, if that’s the requirement to enter the polling room. Why should I buy a pen just to mark the ballot?” His contact [email protected].

Drivers’ woes • Nairobi City County askaris have been harassing drivers of the digital-hailing cabs, notes Martin Mbugua Wamathwe. “Who will come to their aid, as there are no drop-off/pick-up zones? Demanding a bribe of Sh5,000 for dropping off or picking up a passenger who pays Sh280 is like trying to squeeze water out of a stone.” His contact is [email protected]

Sore dump • The mushrooming dumping sites in Nairobi are a source of worry to Samson Babu. He’s appealing to the city county government to remove those within the residential estates. “There’s one at Kawangware ‘Coast’ that has spread, covering the road. It’s giving motorists a hard time. It’s also a health hazard to residents and owners of small businesses.” His contact is [email protected].

‘Woman eaters’ • That unemployment is rampant among youth is not in doubt, says Stephen Masambu. But what he finds so intriguing and baffling is that many energetic young men have no scruples about living off women. “Can they, please, rise to the occasion and restore the glory of our dads, who would find it demeaning and shameful to not provide for the family?” His contact is [email protected]

Politics break • This year’s Safari Rally held in Kenya in Naivasha for the second year running provided the many Kenyan fans with a good break from the highly charged political scene ahead of the August 9 General Election, says Jotham Ndung’u. He adds: “The event has injected some Sh6 billion into the economy. I can’t wait to attend the next event.” His contact is [email protected].