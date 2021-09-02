Must state provide security for Uhuru and Ruto's private property?

Ruto • Of concern to Joram Mkunde is not necessarily Interior CS Fred Matiang’i’s revelation of the 257 guards reportedly assigned to DP William Ruto, but having to protect private property. Says he: “Why does the government provide security for the President and his deputy’s private property? What happens when they leave office? Can’t they hire private guards?” His contact is [email protected].

***

YK ‘92 • While DP Ruto told businesswomen in Dagoretti, Nairobi that the BBI “is the biggest fraud the country has witnessed since independence”, Prof Okwach Abagi disagrees. Says he: “How politicians hoodwink the masses to win support! The biggest fraud was YK ‘92 and its baggage. Those who were behind the outfit should account for the pain inflected on Kenyans.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Politics • Politicians are behaving badly, says Felistas Mulwa, who would like them to style up and “try as much as possible to speak with some refinement”. The leaders, she adds, should also learn to express themselves well and show some respect for one another in public. “Courtesy demands we treat others the way we would like to be treated.” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Schools • Students, especially in day primary and secondary schools, are going to suffer as many farmers did not harvest enough last season, and the effects of Covid-19, including job losses, are still being felt, says F. Mukembu. “As many parents can’t afford food, their children’s learning will be affected. The government should revive the school feeding programme.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Uniforms • Following widespread concern, the UK Government, Graham Girvan notes, has passed the Affordable Uniform Law. “It allows parents to buy uniforms from a range of shops, not just those selected by schools. The number of school logos on uniforms is limited. Affordability is at the heart of the new policy. Can a Kenyan MP propose similar legislation?” His contact is [email protected].