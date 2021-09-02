Must state provide security for Uhuru and Ruto's private property?

Deputy President William Ruto new security team

Deputy President William Ruto walks with his new security team at his Karen residence on August 30, 2021. 

Photo credit: Courtesy | DPPS
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The biggest fraud was YK ‘92 and its baggage. Those who were behind the outfit should account for the pain inflected on Kenyans, says Prof Okwach Abagi.
  • Politicians should also learn to express themselves well and show some respect for one another in public, says Felistas Mulwa.

Ruto • Of concern to Joram Mkunde is not necessarily Interior CS Fred Matiang’i’s revelation of the 257 guards reportedly assigned to DP William Ruto, but having to protect private property. Says he: “Why does the government provide security for the President and his deputy’s private property? What happens when they leave office? Can’t they hire private guards?” His contact is [email protected].

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.