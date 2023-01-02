Sick hospital • Murang’a Level 5 Hospital faces “a unique and dangerous crisis”, says Prof Sam Chege, on reports of surgery patients’ wounds bursting open, sometimes up to three times. Writing from Kansas, US, he adds: “Although health is a devolved function, the Ministry of Health should investigate whether there are unqualified staff endangering patients.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Exam stigma • As the candidates who excelled in their KCPE exam and their teachers and parents celebrate, those who failed should not be ignored or laughed at, says Purity Kadala. “Those who scored low marks in the exam feel bad as they are neglected. They should be encouraged as exams are not the end of life and they can try and acquire life skills.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Long break • When the long school holiday ends at the end of the month, the learners will have relaxed enough and ready to get going again, says F. Mukembu. “They should have personal timetables to deal with subjects such as mathematics and sciences, which many are weak at. I wish parents could guide their children to improve in problematic subjects.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Taxing task • Kenya Revenue Authority should provide taxpayers with an option to generate VAT ETR receipts instead of the TIMS-compliant Electronic Tax Registers, pleads Devere Mwangi. “Suppliers and micro-businesses owned by disadvantaged groups might not necessarily need to acquire the expensive gadget unless they have many transactions.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Peculiar habit • Kenyans “are really peculiar”, remarks X. N. iraki, adding: “If you share post an item on WhatsApp or Telegram, there is always someone ready to ‘dilute’ the post, instead of starting a discussion based on it. That’s common in most groups, even those made up of intellectuals such as university dons. Who can explain this peculiar behaviour?” His contact is [email protected]