Mudavadi’s “Kenyans don’t eat roads” remark shameful

Road eaters • ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi’s remark that “Kenyans don’t eat roads” was both sickening and naïve, says Dr Victor Isadia. It was, he adds, disappointing, coming from a leader who claims to know a lot about economics. “What he means is that, should he ascend to power, he will spend all the money allocated for infrastructure on food and drinks.” His contact is [email protected].

Patriotism test • The decision by the Ministry of Education to outsource national exam printing to the UK yet there is adequate local capacity to do it has dismayed Richard Kihara. He poses: “Isn’t this a misuse of resources? It’s funny when Education CS George Magoha tags along with a ministry delegation to “inspect and oversee the printing, packaging of exam papers”. His contact is [email protected].

Stale wine • Wine gets better with age “but putting new wine in old skins fools the consumer”, says Joe Ngige Mungai, alluding to the majority poorly performing parastatals. “Kenya Airways, Kenya Railways, Posta, KCB and Kenya Power are classic examples of loss-making public firms. The next government must ensure that public investments are profitable.” His contact is [email protected].

Dumped bodies • It’s saddening for families whose members go missing only for them to learn that they were murdered and their bodies dumped into River Yala, Siaya County, laments Dennis Owino. “This personifies evil in Kenya. Twenty-five bodies have been recovered within two months! The perpetrators should be relentlessly hunted down.” His contact is [email protected].

Homeless • The soaring numbers of the homeless should not be ignored, says F. Mukembu. “Every town has street children, who survive on charity. The government should take a census and include them in the Budget. They have a right to basic needs like food, clothing and shelter. Some of them have super talents, which should be identified and nurtured.” His contact is [email protected].