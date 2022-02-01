Mudavadi’s “Kenyans don’t eat roads” remark shameful

Musalia Mudavadi

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi addresses a Kenya Kwanza political rally at Thiba grounds in Kirinyaga County on January 29, 2022. Also present was Deputy President William Ruto and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang'ula.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Road eaters • ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi’s remark that “Kenyans don’t eat roads” was both sickening and naïve, says Dr Victor Isadia. It was, he adds, disappointing, coming from a leader who claims to know a lot about economics. “What he means is that, should he ascend to power, he will spend all the money allocated for infrastructure on food and drinks.” His contact is [email protected].

