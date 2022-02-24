Much of taxpayers' money going down the drain

Taxes • It’s good to see Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) smashing its own revenue collection targets, remarks Jothan Ndung’u, adding: “The focus should now shift to how the taxpayers’ money is being spent. Much of it goes down the drain, through outright theft.” To correct this, Jothan wants the authorities to sort out the weakest part of public finance management. His contact is [email protected].

Dear fence • The government, John Mukiri notes, was initially expected to construct a wall along its nearly 900km border with Somalia. “This never came to be but a whopping Sh3.4 billion was later spent on a 10km fence. This translates to Sh425 million per kilometre or Sh425,000 per metre. It must be one of the most expensive fences in the world!” His contact [email protected].

‘Gatemania’ • Why are managers of public universities so obsessed with constructing grandiose main gates on their campuses, asks Ruth Gituma. The cost of gates, such as the one at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), at Juja, she adds, could have been used to put up decent hostels and amenities for research and incubation of ideas. Her contact is [email protected].

Tattoos • The young people etching tattoos in their bodies due to peer pressure are “most probably not aware of the adverse health effects” this poses, remarks Meshack Wafula. “This form of beauty accessory has been linked to skin cancer. There are also jobs that people with tattoos can’t get. Let us, young people, respect our bodies. Avoid this practice.” His contact is [email protected]m.

Key to success • As the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates prepare to write their final national examinations, they should all be supported adequately so as to enable them to pass well enough and secure their future plans, says Ian Sawe. “As it is always said, education is the key to success and a weapon to change the world.” His contact is [email protected].