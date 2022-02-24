Much of taxpayers' money going down the drain

To prevent wastage of taxpayers' the authorities to sort out the weakest part of public finance management.

By The Watchman

  • It’s good to see Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) smashing its own revenue collection targets, remarks Jothan Ndung’u.
Taxes • It’s good to see Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) smashing its own revenue collection targets, remarks Jothan Ndung’u, adding: “The focus should now shift to how the taxpayers’ money is being spent. Much of it goes down the drain, through outright theft.” To correct this, Jothan wants the authorities to sort out the weakest part of public finance management. His contact is [email protected].

