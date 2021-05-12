MPs should be made to sign performance contracts

Absentee workers • The passing of the BBI Bill, Mathews Gitagia says, has confirmed that the ever-empty seats in Parliament have their owners. “More satisfying is that they can actually communicate in English. In future, a constitutional amendment should be passed for MPs to sign performance contracts, requiring them to appear and speak at least once a month.” His contact is gitagiamathews@yahoo.com.

Stubborn virus • That a Kisumu fertiliser factory has seen cases of the Indian variant of the Covid-19 virus is a chilling wake-up call, says Robert Mukirae. “We’ve assumed that the imposition and easing of lockdowns are adequate barometers of the spread of the virus. But the virus and its mutants have proven to be resilient. Easing vigilance could be devastating.” His contact is robertmukirae2@gmail.com.

Ignored plea • Some people don’t give up that easily, says Dave Tumbula, revisiting the case of businessman Juma Kalory, who has, since 2007, been pleading with the Ministry of Information to let him take over its disused wireless radio signal building on top a hill in Samia, Busia County. “How come ICT minister Joe Mucheru has said nothing about this? It can be put to good use as a tourist attraction.”

Basic need • The idea of granting prisoners conjugal rights has been canvased before, without going into how it can be implemented, but Mwangi Karuga is convinced there is justification for it. “Conjugal rights should be allowed in prisons as a basic need to curb sodomy and other improprieties among inmates. Starving them of sex creates worse results.” His contact is mwangikaruga8@gmail.com.

Justice abroad • The outcry over the Kenyans being mistreated in the Arab world should not gloss over the need for basic training, says George Kamau. “Arriving in a foreign country unable to speak the local language means one is exposed to exploitation as this hampers the ability to follow instructions and seek justice. It’s not enough to just board the plane.” His contact iskamaugeorge735@gmail.com.