MPs should be made to sign performance contracts

MPs

Kenya National Assembly in session.

The Watchman

Absentee workers • The passing of the BBI Bill, Mathews Gitagia says, has confirmed that the ever-empty seats in Parliament have their owners. “More satisfying is that they can actually communicate in English. In future, a constitutional amendment should be passed for MPs to sign performance contracts, requiring them to appear and speak at least once a month.” His contact is gitagiamathews@yahoo.com.

