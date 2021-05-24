MPs’ plan to impeach Fred Matiang’i is unfortunate

Signatures • The collection of signatures by some MPs in a bid to impeach Interior CS Fred Matiang’i for alleged abuse of office “is unfortunate”, says Jerry Kenyansa. It’s wrong, Jerry adds, to spew vitriol at the CS over police misconduct. Instead, Parliament should summon him and IG Hilary Mutyambai to explain the use of excessive force during the recent by-elections. His contact is kenyansajerry@gmail.com.

***

Kanu • As the Independence party, Kanu, marks its 61st anniversary, X.N. Iraki does not have fond memories of the old monolith. Says he: “Freshly graduated from high school, we could not get a national identity card without Kanu membership. Worse, we had to pay for that year and the previous one. Can the cockerel party refund my money with interest? His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.

***

In the dark • Six months since Mkondoni Village in Malindi Sub-county, Kilifi County, was given hope of getting electricity, Emmanuel Egesa laments, they remain in the dark. “Many households did their wiring for connection, which has never happened, despite a transformer being installed. Schools and a dispensary have turned to generators and solar power.” His contact is egesaemmanuel@gmail.com.

***

Death penalty • An African country, Malawi, Alnashir Walji notes, finally outlawed the death penalty, a decision he strongly feels Kenya should emulate. “Execution or beheading is severe and harsh, hence the need to commute the death penalty to a life sentence or for criminals to be rehabilitated. The US carries out executions for grave crimes such as shooting sprees.” His contact alnashirdwalji@yahoo.com.

***

TVET colleges • There is a need to fully equip institutions to hone skills in young people to enhance their careers in future, says Lodrine Olocho. “In some of them, the facilities have remained limited or have stagnated. In the TVET colleges, there are limited human resources to meet the needs of the rising number of students. We should not compromise quality.” His contact is olodrine@gmail.com.