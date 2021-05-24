MPs’ plan to impeach Fred Matiang’i is unfortunate

By  The Watchman

Signatures • The collection of signatures by some MPs in a bid to impeach Interior CS Fred Matiang’i for alleged abuse of office “is unfortunate”, says Jerry Kenyansa. It’s wrong, Jerry adds, to spew vitriol at the CS over police misconduct. Instead, Parliament should summon him and IG Hilary Mutyambai to explain the use of excessive force during the recent by-elections. His contact is kenyansajerry@gmail.com.

