MPs keen on stretching the public wage bill

Quite disappointing to Ruth Gituma is that some MPs have taken the expansion of representation as one of their priorities in the current tenure of the National Assembly. Says she: “We’re already over-represented from the ward to the county level. The public wage bill has skyrocketed and the most we can do is return the provinces and resist selfish suggestions.”

Her contact is [email protected]

***

Since the construction of the Nairobi Expressway, Mombasa Road has become a pedestrians’ nightmare, says Mary Wangari. The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), she pleads, should put up footbridges. “Someone going to Panari Hotel, for example, has to go to Bellevue to use the footbridge to cross the road. What an inconvenience!”

Her contact is [email protected]

***

The raging genetically modified organisms (GMOs) debate is “hot-air that should just stop as they've been here with us for a long time”, says Stephen Masambu. He poses: “What do you call these broilers and kuroilers in the fast-food restaurants? They are GMOs by another name, improved and all. Let's embrace new technology or be left to starve to death.”

His contact is [email protected]

***

The United States Food and Drug Administration, James Gakuo notes, has this month given a safety clearance to laboratory-grown meat for the first time. “In Kenya, the government has allowed GMOs, which are essentially lab-modified seeds.” The next step, he fears, might be lab-grown meat (also known as no-kill meat). “So what will happen to our farmers?”

His contact is [email protected]

***

Some promising personalities are being shortchanged by ignoring their talents, says Kanyi Gioko. “We’ve Charlene Ruto, Winnie Odinga, Kennedy Kalonzo, and (US soccer star) Tim Weah, to name but a few. Why refer to them as President Ruto's and Raila's daughters, Kalonzo Musyoka's and Liberia President George Weah’s sons? Why ‘belonging to’ identification?”

His contact is [email protected]