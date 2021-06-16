Move to scrap Bachelor of Education degree is unwise

Hot degree • The proposal by Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to scrap the Bachelor of Education degree has upset many people, including Mwangi Wanjohi. “The TSC says Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science graduates should get a diploma in pedagogical studies to become teachers. Where will graduates to teach them come from if BEd is scrapped?” His contact is wanjohimwangi@yahoo.com.

***

Barred bars • Of the rules governing the licensing of bars and nightclubs in Nairobi, Steve Chege knows the one barring such joints from being near schools. “So why is one operating near Kilimani Primary School? Some patrons even indulge in illicit stuff. Can the authorities ensure that this place operates within the laws and strictly observes the Covid-19 protocols? His contact is steve.chege009@gmail.com.

***

Calling Lands • Baffled by the deafening silence from ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru on the disused hilltop wireless radio signal building in Samia, Busia County, businessman Juma Kalory, who is interested in taking it over, thinks the Lands ministry perhaps has an answer. “Was this land surveyed for the government or left to an individual?” His contact is Tel 0714148910 or mugwangafriends@gmail.com.

***

Bad omen • As he pities the families who lost their property in a recent fire at a place that is, ironically, known as Kambi ya Moto in Nairobi, Benjamin Kibias is intrigued by the perennial question, ‘What’s in a name?’ “As I wish them the best but I was just wondering how some places got their names. Should they be changed to avoid unwanted visits by the originator?” His contact iskibias@gmail.com.

***

Ingrates • After funerals, bereaved families often place newspaper adverts to appreciate the support given during the trying time, mentioning some prominent personalities by name, notes Mwangi Karuga. However, he adds, couples assisted by kin and friends to wed never acknowledge the support them. “Is this not ironical?” poses Mwangi. His contact is mwangikaruga8@gmail.com.