Move to scrap Bachelor of Education degree is unwise

Hot degree • The proposal by Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to scrap the Bachelor of Education degree has upset many people, including Mwangi Wanjohi. “The TSC says Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science graduates should get a diploma in pedagogical studies to become teachers. Where will graduates to teach them come from if BEd is scrapped?” His contact is wanjohimwangi@yahoo.com.

