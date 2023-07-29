Moses Kuria’s absence at State House worrying

Absent minister •

, is disturbing, says Collins Nyambura. “I fail to understand why he wasn’t there. Did the US Trade Representative request that he be locked out? Wouldn’t this then amount to neocolonialism?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Bad manners • Drivers and conductors of matatus playing the Meru Town to Nkubu route have been behaving badly, says Tom Kiogora. “They overload their vehicles, resulting in the increasing road accidents between the two towns. They should stop this greedy and reckless behaviour or the traffic police officers at the various checkpoints should ensure that they do so.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Fertiliser logistics • Though it’s a good idea, the government’s subsidised fertiliser scheme is being hampered by logistics, says Eliab Otiato. “The registered farmers receive messages informing them to collect the fertilisers from NCPB or KNTC depots, meaning that some of them incur high travel costs. Why not send the fertilisers to agrovet shops at trading centres in each county?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Criminal treatment • The International Justice Day marked on July 17, emphasizes that all criminal suspects are entitled to a fair trial, says Alnashir D. Walji. “As justice must not just be done but also be seen to be done, judges must be impartial in handling cases. Also, criminals must be rehabilitated after being incarcerated for their sins. And the death penalty is in bad taste.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Games hosts • It’s a shame that Kenya, which has no CAF-approved stadiums, has turned to neighbours Uganda and Tanzania to co-host the 2027 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), says Taabu Tele. “A classic case of lightning striking twice awaits us, as nothing has been done to address the very reason why this country was stripped of hosting the 2018 championship.” His contact [email protected]