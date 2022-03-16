Inflict more pain on corrupt leaders

Graft purge • By declaring former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko persona non grata over corruption allegations, “the US is indirectly shaming Kenya for its lethargy in fighting the vice”, says Taabu Tele. America and Europe, he adds, should make graft more painful by banning the suspects from seeking medical attention there and sending their children to their universities. His contact is [email protected].

***

Law of the jungle • The boda boda sub-sector has had “its fair share of controversy partly due to inadequate regulations”, remarks Barre Shetto. “Owing to its rapid growth, it has outpaced government actions. But it’s a necessary evil.” One way to deal with it, Barre feels, is to prohibit riders from gathering at accident scenes as they often gang up and harass motorists. His contact is [email protected].

***

Lost bet • Betting firm Betika is not in the good books of Hellen Rutto. Says she: “I’m utterly disappointed. On March 6, I won a multibet but nothing came into my M-Pesa [wallet]. My complaints to customer care were ignored. I’m not alone; many other winners have also not been paid. But what concerns me most is the silence by Betika. Please help me out.” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Job-hunt • A frustrated George Panclas says he regrets being a Kenyan. “You struggle to study and the government reward is ‘in Kiswahili, kazi ni kutafuta kazi’ (the job of finding a job).” He has been jobless despite completing his course at Thika KMTC in 2018 and internship in Murang’a Level 5 Hospital. He has applied for jobs with no luck. “It’s hard to get a job.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Reversed roles • The assertion by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance coalition of DP William Ruto that the opposition role played by Azimio La Umoja flagbearer Raila Odinga in the past was not taxing could well come back to haunt them if and when it’s handed to them after the August 9 poll, says Muriithi King’au. “Effective opposition is vital and should never be underrated.” His contact is [email protected].