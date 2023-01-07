More cabinet meetings should be held away from Nairobi

Criticism • There is a need to promote locally-owned businesses, says Laikipia resident Wanjora Kimani, flatly rejecting criticism of President William Ruto’s executive team’s retreat at a high-end Nanyuki facility. “His directive to cut spending is not cast in stone. These businesses also pay tax. More of such meetings should be held away from Nairobi in other regions.” His contact is [email protected]

Sim card • Both Safaricom and Airtel have frustrated attempts by Sam Ogolla to obtain alternate sim cards, giving an explanation he can’t buy. “They say it’s because I have already registered three times. Yet twice, the cards were repossessed when I was abroad for a long time. They should just restore the numbers registered under my name, or take them away.” His contact is [email protected]

Mess • Nairobi West shopping centre is a vibrant entertainment spot that is patronised for beer, miraa and other attractions, says James Thiaine. “There are also many residential estates due to its proximity to the city centre. It has lost its glory, with many filthy roadside kiosks and liquor dens without toilets. The city county leaders should sort out the mess.” His contact is [email protected]

Identity • Though alarmed at the UN revelation that “more than half of the world’s indigenous languages will be extinct by the year 2100”, Teddy Kimathi says this can be prevented. “Colonisation decimated indigenous people, their cultures and languages, but nations jointly save the remaining ones for cultural identity, by building linguistics libraries or museums. His contact is [email protected]

Poverty • While it is okay to donate food and clothes to the needy, nothing worries Usha Shah like dependency syndrome. Says she: “We shouldn’t expect something without working for it. Even if one is disabled, one can still do something to earn money and respect. Sadly, we’ve become a begging nation. Some women just sit and send children to beg.” Her contact is [email protected]