Money lost through graft could pay fees for many





Corruption • The high number of KCPE exam candidates who fail to transition to secondary school due to lack of fees is saddening, says Ruth Gituma. This, she adds, is even more painful coming against “the backdrop of runaway corruption to benefit a few”. The money stolen, she adds, could be channelled into educating children. “There is a need for a lasting solution.” Her contact is rgitum@gmail.com.

****

Sponsorship • Equity Bank has sponsored many brilliant students from poor families, including orphans, remarks George Milton Nyairo. However, he adds, not all the deserving cases today get the assistance they so badly need. Some have had their requests turned down on flimsy grounds. “Let’s be compassionate to these needy children.” His contact is nyairo.george@yahoo.com.

****

Pollution • For three years, near Unep headquarters at Gigiri, Nairobi, Peter Mugeni moans, an open sewer has discharged stench at the UN Avenue-Limuru Road junction. “This smell is a nuisance to the environment, which Unep is meant to protect. Why has this issue never been addressed? Nairobi Metropolitan Services should investigate.” His contact is Peter.Mugeni@hfgroup.co.ke.

****

Keeping safe • Unlike in the rural areas, where doubting Thomases are still in denial about Covid-19, Nairobi residents keenly follow Covid-19 protocols, says Dave Tumbula. “Since the coronavirus is not going away soon, these people, who wear face masks, sanitise and wash hands regularly, should not be discouraged. The government should consider easing the curfew.”

****

Jobs • Instead of engaging National Youth Service personnel as meter readers, Kenya Power should hire the suffering unemployed university graduates, urges Opiyo Oduwo. “The NYS fellows are already employed. I hope they are not going to work for free. Employing graduates, even for a short period, will reduce the suffering many are undergoing.” His contact is opiyooduwo@yahoo.com.