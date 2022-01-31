Ministry deserves praise for reviving domestic tourism

Good job • Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala and his team may not be very much in the news but they deserve kudos for a job well done under difficult circumstances, says Step Nju. “Domestic tourism has filled the void left by the absence of foreign tourists. The heads of poorly performing state portfolios such as agriculture should take a leaf from tourism.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Merchants of din • Who has been licensing the loud business promotions, particularly by telcos, right at the entrance of the Kenya National Archives in Nairobi, wonders Shukri Osman. He recently went there to do some research but could hardly concentrate. “Whoever is responsible for this irresponsible licensing should consider doing so during weekends or public holidays.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Daylight robbery • Talk of electricity tariffs having come down is either a myth or a PR stunt by the utility as the reality is that power has become dearer, says Stephen Kamau. “The real truth is that with Sh1,400 last year, I was able to buy 74 units. Today, Sh1,500 gets me only 68 units. Kenya Power should stop the daylight robbery,” he demands. His contact is [email protected]

***

Kalonzo the Fifth • Following ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi’s bolting from the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) to join DP William Ruto’s UDA, Henry Ruhiu says, Wiper chief Kalonzo Musyoka’s remarks amused him. “I’ve heard him say Mudavadi was an obstacle to his becoming President but has joined UDA. And that he is sure of becoming the fifth President.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Tearful ending • The chances of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi winning the presidency have become slimmer since he joined DP William Ruto’s UDA party, says Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni. The MP, who is a former presidential running mate of Mr Mudavadi’s, is convinced that his former boss’s decision to work with Dr Ruto will be turn out to be his major undoing in future elections.