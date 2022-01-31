Ministry deserves praise for reviving domestic tourism

Holiday makers

Holiday makers at the Bamburi Beach Hotel in Mombasa in this picture taken on July 17, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Domestic tourism has filled the void left by the absence of foreign tourists. 
  • Musalia Mudavadi's chances of becoming president have become slimmer since he joined William Ruto’s UDA party, says Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni.

Good job • Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala and his team may not be very much in the news but they deserve kudos for a job well done under difficult circumstances, says Step Nju. “Domestic tourism has filled the void left by the absence of foreign tourists. The heads of poorly performing state portfolios such as agriculture should take a leaf from tourism.” His contact is [email protected]

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.