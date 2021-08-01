Mental health • Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) statistics, Prof Sam Chege notes, show that 483 Kenyans committed suicide in the last three months. “Drugs and alcohol abuse, domestic problems, economic hardship and depression were some of the contributing causes. Mental health should be treated as a national emergency and addressed urgently.” His contact is samchege@aol.com.

***

Social decay • The increased domestic violence, homicide, suicide and failed marriages is a mirror of failed social leadership and hopelessness for the upcoming generation, says Patroba Omwenga. To blame is lack of parental guidance in socialisation and relationships. “Apart from DCI officers doing their job well, we need more from the corridors of justice.” His contact is patrobao@gmail.com.

***

Wastage • The wastage of public funds in the counties is appalling, remarks Michael Gakere, shocked by the expenditure by Bomet County on its leadership. “The funds should be used to help uplift the welfare of the needy in the county. The Auditor-General should look closely into this matter and ensure a refund of all the unofficial expenditure.” His contact is mikegak01@gmail.com.

***

Manners • With leaders behaving badly in public, Ruth Gituma’s worry is the likely impact on the children seeing this. Says she: “Children are like a sponge; they absorb everything. So when a leader slaps a vendor in public, what message are we sending to them? Surely, there are better ways of managing anger. I just can’t imagine how such people behave in private.” Her contact is rgitum@gmail.com.

***

Cats • When somebody offered Tom Mwiraria a cat for free, he politely declined, fearing it would kill his lizards. “Cats are responsible for the extinction of other species. I would have accepted the cat if it could eat grass, like a cow. If cats ate grass the bride price of 13 cows would reduce, helping to end cattle rustling in Turkana and Baringo.” His contact is swiftwriters@gmail.com.