Mental health should be treated as a national emergency

If you suffer from extreme anxiety or depression, there is always someone from your myriad of relatives to talk to.

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Mental health • Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) statistics, Prof Sam Chege notes, show that 483 Kenyans committed suicide in the last three months. “Drugs and alcohol abuse, domestic problems, economic hardship and depression were some of the contributing causes. Mental health should be treated as a national emergency and addressed urgently.” His contact is samchege@aol.com.

