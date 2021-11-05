Media fueling arson attacks in schools

St Anne's Girls Secondary School

Police inspect the scene at St Anne's Girls Secondary School in Nairobi on February 25, 2021 after a fire gutted down a dormitory.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

Growing up in Nairobi, David Kilonzo recalls, his father told him that trucks were not allowed into the city centre to offload cargo.

It’s “morally wrong and selfish of politicians to campaign in the middle of a roundabout, inconveniencing other road users.

Arson • While the burning of dormitories is a serious national crisis, it has so far involved just over 100 schools out of about 8,000 institutions countrywide, says Francis Karuri. The media, he claims, have been fuelling the unrest by their widespread coverage of the arson attacks. “As a school principal, l urge the media to desist from worsening the volatile situation.” His contact is [email protected].

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.