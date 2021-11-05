Media fueling arson attacks in schools
What you need to know:
Growing up in Nairobi, David Kilonzo recalls, his father told him that trucks were not allowed into the city centre to offload cargo.
It’s “morally wrong and selfish of politicians to campaign in the middle of a roundabout, inconveniencing other road users.
Arson • While the burning of dormitories is a serious national crisis, it has so far involved just over 100 schools out of about 8,000 institutions countrywide, says Francis Karuri. The media, he claims, have been fuelling the unrest by their widespread coverage of the arson attacks. “As a school principal, l urge the media to desist from worsening the volatile situation.” His contact is [email protected].
***
Equality • For the first time in the presidential election since independence, Stephen Masambu says, the 2022 race “will see a level playing field for the two main horses”. He adds: “Both Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga are using the state machinery and nobody so far is claiming that the other has an undue advantage over him.” His contact is [email protected].
***
Campaign • It’s “morally wrong and selfish of politicians to campaign in the middle of a roundabout, inconveniencing other road users, including school bus drivers. This happened at Kirigiti, Kiambu County, on November 3. “They jumped into their cars with their security and left with no traffic police to undo the mess. Respect other people’s rights.” Her contact is [email protected].
***
By-laws • Growing up in Nairobi, David Kilonzo recalls, his father told him that trucks were not allowed into the city centre to offload cargo. “Goods would be delivered by small lorries. I’m not conversant with by-laws on the size of vehicles allowed but I’ve seen trucks in the city centre and on Muthithi Road, causing obstruction. Restore sanity in the city.” His contact is [email protected].
***
Motto • Waxing historical, X.N. Iraki is prying into the early life of founding President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta. He poses: “Did Kenyatta go to Kabete National Polytechnic, which was once a military barracks? I’m also impressed that it has retained its motto, ‘Bidii na uaminifu (hard work and honesty)’ from a Native Industrial Training Depot (NITD) to a national polytechnic.” His contact is [email protected].
Have an interesting day, won’t you!