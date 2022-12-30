MCAs should be agents of order, not chaos

Reforms • MCAs “should be agents of order and not chaos!” says Joe Ngige Mungai, rallying support for Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja. He poses: “Which major city in the civilised world has bars in residential areas? Sakaja shouldn’t be blackmailed as he tries to reform the city. Revellers don't have more rights than tenants. We can’t surrender our liberties to the MCAs.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Garbage • Nairobi City County should erect garbage bins in the streets, urges Dennis Kigera, adding: “The whole of Kirinyaga Road has none. It’s appalling to see banana peels, plastic wrappers and water bottles all over. And drivers and passengers shouldn’t throw litter through car windows. Let’s keep our city clean as we saw Japanese fans doing at the World Cup in Qatar.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Encroached • Hawkers selling clothes opposite Khoja Mosque, near the Globe Cinema roundabout towards Tom Mboya Street, Nairobi, are exposing pedestrians to the risk of being hit by cars from the Murang’a Road side, warns Githuku Mungai. “They’ve encroached on the road, making pedestrians get too close to vehicles. Something needs to be done.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Safety • While grateful to the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) for opening the Kenol-Kambiti highway for use during the Christmas holiday, though it’s still under construction, Fred Njoka is a bit disappointed. Says he: “The road markings and signage should be given priority.” He hopes that KeNHA will direct the contractor to speed and enhance safety. His contact is [email protected]

***

Impunity • During this holiday season, Shaileen Shah is worrying about bus drivers and conductors, who are less concerned about the safety of the passengers they are carrying. This, she adds, is the public transporters’ blatant impunity. “While carrying passengers, they are not concerned about their safety but only driven by the urge to make more money.” Shaileen’s email is [email protected]