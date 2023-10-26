Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kericho left bitter taste in residents’ mouth

Crowd chaos • The Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kericho Town on October 20 “left a bitter taste in the residents’ mouth as it was chaotic, messy and deadly”, says Thomas Yebei.

“Why did the government wait until on the eve of the event and do everything in such a hurry?” He cites the poor rehabilitation of Wilson Kiprugut Chumo Stadium, leading to deaths and injuries.

“It’s a shame!”

Cocoon • The “lowest a community can stoop is to split into very small groups to the exclusion of others”, says Chris Kiriba.

Alluding to the central Kenyan politicians calling themselves ‘kamwene”, Chris explains that the Kikuyu word means exclusion.

“It’s pathetic that a few leaders purporting to speak for the poor can put them in such a cocoon.”

Private club • Kikuyu elites, just like their peers from the other 42 ethnic communities, “are political wizards”, says Joe Ngige Mungai.

“They know how and when to look for their space and relevance. They’ll behave as if they care for everyone and not their own stomachs. This Kamwene thing has nothing for Kamene, Wanjiku and Co.; it’s a members’ political club!”

Police ATMs • As the November 1 deadline by Interior CS Kithure Kindiki for removal of police roadblocks fast approaches, Dave Tumbula notes, on the 20km stretch of the Kisumu-Busia highway from Bumala Township is a major ‘check’ and two others.

“These officers seem only keen to maximise their gains before the gravy train is stopped. The ‘police ATMs’ are at Bumala, Nzoia River bridge and near Mundika.”

Impeachment • While he agrees that the law should be amended to allow governors at least half a term before a bid to remove them can be entertained, Joseph Macharia wants more.

“An impeached governor should leave office with their deputy and both barred from running in the by-election. A deputy is basically an aide, who should also shoulder blame.”

