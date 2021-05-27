Martha Koome’s pledge to transform Judiciary the way to go

Martha Koome

Lady Justice Martha Karambu Koome takes oath of office as the new Chief Justice of Kenya at State House, Nairobi, on May 21, 2021.

Photo credit: PSCU
By  The Watchman

Chief Justice • Welcoming new Chief Justice Martha Karambu Koome’s pledge to “transform the Judiciary from a parking lot of corruption cases to a leader in accountability and integrity”, Nicholas Murithi says the first step should be digitisation. “It will deal with the ‘lost files', which abet corruption, delaying justice. It's sad to have in an ISO-certified institution.” His contact is nicholas.murithi60@gmail.com.

