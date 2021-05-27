Martha Koome’s pledge to transform Judiciary the way to go

Chief Justice • Welcoming new Chief Justice Martha Karambu Koome’s pledge to “transform the Judiciary from a parking lot of corruption cases to a leader in accountability and integrity”, Nicholas Murithi says the first step should be digitisation. “It will deal with the ‘lost files', which abet corruption, delaying justice. It's sad to have in an ISO-certified institution.” His contact is nicholas.murithi60@gmail.com.

Private tuition • Though the government has outlawed private tuition for primary school pupils, it’s still going on, says Ginny Nyambu. “Teachers have been reaping big from it. They make it mandatory for pupils to go for tuition at a fee, especially in public schools. I hope Education CS George Magoha comes to our rescue as teachers cane pupils if they don't attend tuition.” Ginny’s contact is nyambuginny@gmail.com.

NHIF • The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has guided Ahmed Ahmed from Wajir, who complained he was asked to pay cash at a health facility in Eastleigh, Nairobi, despite having an NHIF card. “We guided him to a facility with a specialist on what he was suffering from. Specialised services are not covered under capitation, which is for primary health services only.” The contact is info@nhif.or.ke.

Maua road • The Maua Town to Maua Courts AP Road “is in a terrible state”, says Stanley Kipkirui. “While other areas within the town have had roads tarmacked, the neglect of this one continues, causing untold suffering for users, especially during the rainy season. Can the concerned national roads agency work on it with the urgency it deserves?” he pleads. His contact is kipkiruistanley@gmail.com.

BBI politics • The biggest irony is that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) may not help to unite Kenyans, judging from the divisions witnessed”, says Kennedy Manyara. The Tangatanga and Kieleweke camps in the Jubilee Party “are out to spread hatred and division”. The country, he adds, doesn’t need factions. He hopes Kenyans will not agree to be divided by politicians. His contact is kenwakanai@gmail.com.