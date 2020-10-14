Mark lanes on Kiambu Road

Road hogs • In the mornings, Mike Round-Turner moans, Kiambu Road from the DCI headquarters to the Thika Superhighway “has become a racing track with ill-disciplined drivers”. On Wednesday morning, he adds, a speeding driver nearly caused a crash. “Whoever is widening the road should mark the lanes. This road, users beware, is full of idiots!” he cautions. His contact is mroundturner@gmail.com.

Pension woes • As his father worked in the military for more than 30 years, until his retirement in July 2018, Epimach Maritim’s family thought that, in appreciation of his long service to the nation, his terminal dues would be quickly paid. They were mistaken. “Our only hope now is that that may be possible in 2026, through the Unclaimed Assets Authority.” His contact is epimach@icloud.com.

Covid divide • The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the great economic divide, remarks university don X.N. Iraki. “The rich and affluent catch the disease when making merry and travelling for leisure, the poor as they travel to seek work for their basic needs. How to close this gap should be the preoccupation of leaders, with or without Covid-19.” His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.

Pitch darkness • Calling Kenya Power’s Kitale office in Trans Nzoia County “for the umpteenth time” under the hashtag #KPLCStimaMashinani is Arthur Sanya. “We’ve suffered since the transformer at Duka Moja in Kiminini was vandalised.” This has left almost everyone in the area in pitch darkness once the sun sets. His reference is No. 5887110 and his contact arthursanya@gmail.com.

Water skills • The short rainy season, F. Mukembu notes, “is almost here with us” and water, which is scarce in many areas, will again just flow to waste. The Ministry of Water, he pleads, should consider supplying water tanks to the people and training them to harvest rainwater. “This will be the best form of empowerment as it can also be used for irrigation.” His contact is fmukembu@gmail.com.





