Lives lost on the roads as conductors chat with traffic police

Deadly chit-chat • The festive season is approaching with an increase in road accidents, says David Omollo. Last Sunday, a bus he was travelling in was involved in an accident at the Mau Summit junction on the Londiani-Nakuru highway. “Overloaded buses go through several roadblocks, as conductors engage in chit-chat with traffic police. Can the authorities stop this?” His contact is [email protected]

Non-starter • There is no way anyone can clean up Nairobi as long as kiosks and individual vendors are allowed to occupy the sidewalks in the central business district and the residential areas, remarks Diana D’Souza. To her, it gets worse with the fruit/vegetable sellers and food kiosks lining every pavement. “The traders casually dispose of their garbage into the storm drains!” Her contact is [email protected]

Grave risk • Raw sewage is being discharged into Gatharaine River daily, most from residential apartments in Thindigwa and Kiambu Road, says David Mwangi. “Besides being an ecological mess, pollution poses a grave health risk to the people downstream! Nema and other concerned agencies should carry out an inspection of the sewage disposal in the area,” he pleads. His contact is [email protected]

Mind-boggler • A resident of Phenom Park Estate in Lang’ata, Esther Wekinia, recently applied for a new meter from Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company. Though the estate has been in existence since 2015/2016, she was asked to pay Sh5,000 for a sewer connection and wonders whether this was in order. “Is this for all new connections?” The account number is 5241669, and her contact is [email protected]

Painful wait • At the public hospitals, Mwangi Wanjohi notes, a patient spends, say, about 20 minutes with the doctor for consultation, but at the pharmacy, one is kept waiting for a long time. “Why do the pharmacists take so long? Do they have a problem with the doctor’s scribbled prescription like most of us, or do they just want to worsen the pain?” His contact is [email protected]

