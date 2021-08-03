Little to cheer about Team Kenya in Tokyo Olympics

Medal drought • Things aren’t so rosy for Kenya in the Tokyo Olympic Games, laments Benjamin Kibias, adding: “From the look of things, it seems Athletics Kenya does not have a succession plan. We should have fresh blood injected into the team.” Benjamin was also not impressed with the uniform, which, he thinks, might have contributed to the poor results this time round. His contact is bkibias@gmail.com.

Lost gold • Congratulating the Kenyan athletes in Tokyo, Mwangi Wanjohi is, however, sad that “we’ve surrendered the steeplechase gold, which has always been a sure bet for us”. He also thinks the poor design of the uniform is to blame. “Those polygons don’t instil the fear associated with our stars. They look like people from an unknown place whom anybody can beat.” His contact is wanjohimwangi@yahoo.com.

Potential • Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala’s impressive display in the 100 metres semi-final shows the country has huge potential outside the long distance races, says Japhet Tonui. “He finished third in Heat One. Team Kenya should consider diversifying its participation in major tournaments.” This is the time for the country to reinvent itself, says Japhet, whose contact is tonuijaphetkk@gmail.com.

Rudeness • Some rogue Kisumu County officers looking for parking fee defaulters, and “who are notorious for extortion”, Opiyo Oduwo moans, clamped his car at 12.15pm on July 27 on Station Road, opposite Kenya Power. He had parked the vehicle at 11.34am and paid Sh100 electronically. “They later unclamped it but they were very rude and I was embarrassed.” His contact is opiyooduwo@yahoo.com.

Poll filth • The Kiambaa by-election may be over with UDA’s John Njuguna Wanjiku elected MP but it left filth in its wake, laments Alex K. Ndalila. The Two Rivers overpass is still littered with campaign posters of Wanjiku and Jubilee’s Kariri Njama. “The IEBC, Kiambu County and KeNHA must have all the posters removed so that our environment is clean.” His contact is alexndalila@gmail.com.