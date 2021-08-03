Little to cheer about Team Kenya in Tokyo Olympics

Lamecha Girma

Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma (right) and Kenya's Benjamin Kigen (left) compete in the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Javier Soriano | AFP
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • We should have fresh blood injected into the team, says Benjamin Kibias.
  • Ferdinand Omanyala’s impressive display in the 100m semi-final shows the country has huge potential in sprints, says Japhet Tonui.

Medal drought • Things aren’t so rosy for Kenya in the Tokyo Olympic Games, laments Benjamin Kibias, adding: “From the look of things, it seems Athletics Kenya does not have a succession plan. We should have fresh blood injected into the team.” Benjamin was also not impressed with the uniform, which, he thinks, might have contributed to the poor results this time round. His contact is bkibias@gmail.com.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.