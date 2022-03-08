Lift mandatory wearing of face masks in public

People wearing masks in public.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Mask mandate • Tales of the Covid-19 pandemic and its devastating effects “will be told for centuries to come”, remarks Barre Shetto. “However, I believe that the worst is over; whether by having attained herd immunity or through vaccines. I now urge Health CS Mutahi Kagwe to lift the mandatory wearing of face masks in public. It has chocked our lives for over two years.” His contact is [email protected]

