Lift mandatory wearing of face masks in public

Mask mandate • Tales of the Covid-19 pandemic and its devastating effects “will be told for centuries to come”, remarks Barre Shetto. “However, I believe that the worst is over; whether by having attained herd immunity or through vaccines. I now urge Health CS Mutahi Kagwe to lift the mandatory wearing of face masks in public. It has chocked our lives for over two years.” His contact is [email protected]

****

‘Personae non gratae’ • What a trying time for small businesses! exclaims James Gakuo, watching developments in Nairobi. “Every corner your turn, for example, in Lang’ata at the GP Karting, near Carnivore Restaurant, fruits and vegetable sellers have been ejected. Also removed are those selling food by the roadside to construction workers. Who is doing this to hustlers?” His contact is [email protected]

****

Din den • A bar at Tena Estate, in Nairobi’s Eastlands, is giving residents sleepless nights with its overnight loud music, moans Billy Mito. Billy also wants the authorities to check whether it’s not registered as a wines and spirits outlet. “Nema should enforce noise pollution law so that the KCPE and KCSE candidates can write their exams in peace.” His contact is [email protected].

****

Superrich • Fascinated by the news that more Kenyans have joined the “dollar millionaires league”, a curious Dickson K. would like to know more. The report indicates that 3,362 more Kenyans have joined the club but does not say how many there were before. “Also, these Kenyans were not listed. Does anybody know where I can get the list for my research?” His contact is [email protected].

****

World war • The world is in solidarity with Ukraine following its invasion by Russia, notes Alnashir D. Walji. “Russians are being barred from various sports. Sanctions have been imposed on this power and should have the desired effect: Halting its aggression whose repercussions are being felt across the globe. War has devastating consequences!” His contact is [email protected].



