Let women vote for ‘Iron Lady’ Martha Karua

Azimio, ‘Iron Lady’, Martha Karua, presidential running mate

Gender equity • Azimio’s choice of ‘Iron Lady’ Martha Karua as its presidential running mate promises to take the female gender beyond the woman rep seat, says Chris Kiriba. “But the excitement over Karua won’t mean much unless women vote for her. She unsuccessfully vied for president in 2013. The women dancing around her are the ones who did not vote for her then.” His contact is [email protected].

Muguka speedsters • Almost every day, the country has woken up to the news of fatal road accidents involving, especially, public service vehicles, says Dr Ruth Mugo. Traffic police and the roads agencies, she pleads, must enforce the rule on speed governors in PSVs. “There are also speeding and carelessly driven pick-ups on the Embu-Nairobi highway ferrying muguka. Tame them.” His contact is [email protected].

Flying shame • Could Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa or his staff be too busy to notice that the flags flying in his Nairobi residence “are pale and torn”? asks Robert Musamali. He wonders whether the top government official could be waiting for a donation of flags. He hopes to see some decent flags flying at the residence soon, bad economy notwithstanding. His contact is [email protected].

Truck queues • Busia County voter Jim Okwako says he has been listening to the pledges by top governorship candidates Paul Otuoma of ODM-Azimio and John Sakwa Bunyasi of ANC-Kenya Kwanza, but only one thing will make him decide whom to vote for on August 9. “I’m tired of the eyesore of long queues of trucks to the border. Whoever promises to relocate them will earn my vote.”

Hardship • The education sector in northern Kenya needs radical surgery, says Nassir Barrow. But he’s grateful to Teachers Service Commission (TSC) for addressing an acute teachers’ shortage, wishing that more could be done. “TSC should increase hardship allowances and encourage more government investment in school infrastructure and security.” His contact is [email protected].