Let there be a clear IEBC checklist for aspirants

Checklist • The clearing by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of contestants in the August 9 elections has seen many fall by the wayside, says Ruth Gituma. “Were they aware of the requirements? If so, why didn’t they prepare adequately? There should be a checklist, as revoking certificates on ‘receiving new information’ is not best practice.” Her contact is [email protected].

Kalonzo factor • Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s return to the Azimio coalition has denied rivals a subject to milk at their rallies, says Humphrey Abere. “It has been common for UDA to hold him up as an example of how Azimio shortchanges leaders.” The standoff, he adds, was used to show how bad Azimio is. “I’m waiting to see them change tack.” His contact is [email protected].

Identity theft • IEBC should provide a short code to which people can send their national ID numbers to ascertain those that might have been sent without the owner’s consent, says Njenga Micugu. “If it is confirmed that politicians seeking clearance for the August 9 elections fraudulently used some people’s particulars, their certificates should be revoked.” His contact is [email protected].

Delayed meters • A resident of Mbungoni in Nyali Constituency, Mombasa, Constance R. Mcharo, is unhappy with Kenya Power. It’s because he applied for six prepaid meters in January and paid the required fees but they have not been delivered. Says he: “Kenya Power is inefficient and if you don’t pay a bribe, nothing gets done.” His account is No. 26920045 and his contact, [email protected].

Industry • A thriving micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector is essential for job creation and lower prices of goods, says Young Maranga. “To enable small businesses to boost value addition and increase productivity, especially in agriculture, the government should introduce incentives to revamp industry for greater investment opportunities.” His contact is youngmaranga8[email protected].