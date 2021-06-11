Let's work together to revive the economy

Ukur Yatani

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani pose for a photo with the budget briefcase at The Treasury before leaving for Parliament Buildings for the reading of 2021/2022 annual budget on June 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic has put all the sectors of the economy in a big fix, says F. Mukembu.
  • Top trade union leaders have abnormally long and seemingly endless tenures.

Unity • The Covid-19 pandemic has put all the sectors of the economy in a big fix, says F. Mukembu. “This is being felt even in the just-unveiled 2021/2022 Budget. It’s the high time we put our political and social differences aside and began to work together as a country for the economy to recover. Without a stable economy, all our efforts will be futile.” His contact is fmukembu@gmail.com.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.