Let's work together to revive the economy

Unity • The Covid-19 pandemic has put all the sectors of the economy in a big fix, says F. Mukembu. "This is being felt even in the just-unveiled 2021/2022 Budget. It's the high time we put our political and social differences aside and began to work together as a country for the economy to recover. Without a stable economy, all our efforts will be futile."

Comfort • Covid-19 has had a big impact on the transport sector, with buses and matatus forced to carry fewer passengers, says Robert Zazu. "Some vehicles have torn seats and bedbugs, especially those serving the city centre to Eastleigh route. The owners should ensure that members repair seats. Even in these difficult times, people should ride in comfort."

Complaint • The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council needs to speed up the handling of grievances, if this complaint by Graham Grivan has any substance. Though it ordered a hospital to report on progress in a mediation for compensation within 60 days, it's still pending five years later. Graham, of Kimilili, Bungoma, has the details.

Terms • Top trade union leaders have abnormally long and seemingly endless tenures, says Mary Kinuthia, citing Cotu boss Francis Atwoli and Knut secretary-general Wilson Sossion. "Atwoli has been in office since 2001 and Sossion at the helm of Knut for many years. Holders should serve two terms. Parliament should look into this!"

Green Belt • The World Environment Day, June 5, Alnashir Walji notes, was an opportunity to reflect on pollution risk. "Carbon emissions pose a health hazard. Hosting Unep is vital. The late Prof Wangari Maathai spearheaded the Green Belt movement, winning the Nobel Peace Prize. Conservation should be prioritised."