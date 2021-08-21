Let’s not get carried away by all the 'politricks'

A teargas canister with youths protesting in the background in this picture that was taken in Kenol, Murang’a on October 4, 2020.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

  • The country, Robert Mukirae remarks, is “well into another silly season of incessant ‘politricks’”.
  • Of serious concern to Nicholas Murithi are the low numbers of Covid-19 vaccinations, at below two per cent of all Kenyans. “

Politics • The country, Robert Mukirae remarks, is "well into another silly season of incessant 'politricks'". This, he explains, "is a raucous and corrupt market of lies and propaganda, fuelled by rancid backstabbing and depravity". He advises: "Let's not be carried away and should remember politicians like diapers should be changed often... and for the same reason".

