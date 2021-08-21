Let’s not get carried away by all the 'politricks'

Politics • The country, Robert Mukirae remarks, is “well into another silly season of incessant ‘politricks’”. This, he explains, “is a raucous and corrupt market of lies and propaganda, fuelled by rancid backstabbing and depravity”. He advises: “Let’s not be carried away and should remember politicians like diapers should be changed often... and for the same reason”. His contact is [email protected].

Fear • Of serious concern to Nicholas Murithi are the low numbers of Covid-19 vaccinations, at below two per cent of all Kenyans. “It’s evident that apart from ignorance and scepticism, there is a general fear of injection, which is a worldwide problem. Can’t vaccine makers provide those that are administered in other ways? Injections are a turnoff.” His contact [email protected].

Fares • When Covid-19 struck in March last year, Opiyo Oduwo recalls, it was helter-skelter, as ways and means to contain the pandemic were sought. “One of the containment measures was social distancing that required the public service vehicles to carry half their capacity. This led to a steep rise in fares. Now that this lifted, it’s only logical that fares be reduced.” His contact is [email protected].

Fees • What is there for MPs to investigate in the illegal charges in schools? poses Evans Macharia Mwangi. According to him, “only someone who has just landed from Planet Mars does not know about the dirty fee practices”. The politicians, he adds, “are hypocrites of the highest order, pretending to be investigating malpractices, only to draw allowances”. His contact is [email protected].

War • After propping up weak governments in Afghanistan and wasting billions of dollars, the Americans have decided to run away, but that won’t kill, says Dave Tumbula. “President Joe Biden could not have explained his support for the withdrawal of US troops better: Americans should not die in a war the Afghan soldiers are not willing to fight. Let the Afghans determine their country’s destiny.”