Let’s keep peace before and after polls

Call to peace • 'Let's keep the peace' is Joseph Macharia's clarion call to his fellow Kenyans who will on August 9 cast their ballots for their favourite candidates. "We will then go back to our normal hustles as they retreat to their well-guarded residences." The winners and losers, he adds, will continue to whizz by the voters as they plan for the next poll in five years.

Wither Avenue • As the official opening of the Nairobi Expressway nears, Mwangi Wanjohi has noticed something unpleasant. "The flowers in the hanging pots on the pillars have already dried up. This appears not to have been a well-thought out idea or is poorly executed. Why not take a leaf from former Governor Evans Kidero and plant grass underneath?"

Access denied • The rehabilitation of the road near Hardy Police Post and Giraffe Centre at Karen, Nairobi, smacks of impunity, says Ali Haiderali. The contractor, he claims, has blocked this major road for two months. "It's affecting scores of small businesses, not to mention dust pollution." All that is needed is a proper diversion. "Who will come to our rescue?"

Cybercrime capital • The easiest fraud nowadays is sim swap, says Thomas Yebei. "Hundreds have lost their money as Safaricom and the DCI seem helpless." The well-known headquarters of cybercrime, carried out mostly by young men, he adds, is Mulot in Rift Valley. "Safaricom and DCI should deal with the criminals, who have impoverished many Kenyans."

Gunland • America must wake up to the reality that it needs stricter gun control, remarks Young Maranga, following a mass shooting in a "gun-free" zone. Young wonders what it will take before they realise that it's not good to create masses of defenceless people. "They are arguing over abortion while kids are being murdered at school. Your country is a disgrace!"




