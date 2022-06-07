Let's have a debate for DP running mates

DP duel • As the country waits for presidential debate for the August 9 general election, David Chegerichman is keener on running mates Martha Karua (Azimio) and Rigathi Gachagua (UDA). “It will be interesting to hear what they hope to do should their bosses, Raila Odinga and DP William Ruto, respectively, win the presidential race. It will be a historic moment!” His contact is [email protected].

****

Graft vote • Corruption is a deadly disease that must be stopped at all costs, says Lincoln Oyigo. He appeals to the IEBC to reject all political aspirants mentioned in graft scandals. “The courts should be in the forefront in the fight against this scourge. The candidates in the August 9 general election should be people with clean moral records.” His contact is [email protected].

****

Power pursuit • It’s all about sharing power, says John Mukiri, on the haggling in the political coalitions ahead of the August 9 elections. “It’s now evident that it is not about the people but leaders angling for chief minister and Cabinet portfolios, foreign missions and headship of government corporations. It will be a different forest but the same monkeys.” His contact is [email protected].

****

Graffiti highway • Instead of the neglected hanging plants on the Nairobi Expressway pillars, Martin Mbugua Wamathew sees the opportunity for the artistic beautification of the new elevated highway being missed. “Why have those ugly plants instead of commissioning just a few artists to do nice murals or graffiti, like what is found on matatus?” His contact is [email protected].

****

Homework • Although most teachers are good at giving homework to their students to improve their performance in class, Lawrence Ngeno says it’s quite disappointing to note that only a few of them ever review the work once it is done. He appeals to the teachers to ensure that they mark the homework and give feedback to the parents. His contact is [email protected].