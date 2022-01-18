Let’s give OKA principals a fair chance

OKA dilemma • There is pressure on One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi and Moses Wetang’ula “to unite and either be co-opted by a coalition or to force a runoff”, remarks John T. Mukui. “They, too, have the discretion to sniff the air and listen to the ground. Let’s give them free rein devoid of stereotyping.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Stipend talk • Politicians are making juicy promises as they gun for leadership, says Joseph Macharia. “They include talk of monthly stipends for the unemployed and funds for the informal sector. They should be reminded that the senior citizens have gone without their Sh2,000 monthly stipend for eight months while the leaders have been campaigning.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Sloth • Construction of the Langata Road-Raila Odinga (ex-Mbagathi) Way roundabout flyover is progressing, notes Japheth Amugada. “The distance to be covered is 400 metres. But it’s slow and difficult to say when it will be completed. It was started at the same time as the 27km Nairobi Expressway, which is almost complete. Why is the shorter one taking longer?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Endangered birds • Marabou storks are under threat in Wajir County, Ahmed Somow reports. “These are scavenging birds whose habitat is acacia trees at the Meteorological Department and Kenya Wildlife Service. Dead birds are strewn all over after electrocution and are an eyesore and callous to the extreme. KWS should liaise with Kenya Power to save the birds.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Indecency • The rate at which young women are “displaying their bodies with skimpy wear on social media is alarming”, says Churchill Amatha. “What could be motivating them and why? It seems like a competition. Anybody awarding marks or goodies for this should stop it. You are all individually wonderfully made and can never be like any other person.” His contact is [email protected].