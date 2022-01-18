Let’s give OKA principals a fair chance

OKA leaders

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka addressing the media while flanked by other leaders of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) at Hermosa Hotel, Karen on January 5, 2022. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

  • Politicians are making juicy promises as they gun for leadership, says Joseph Macharia.
  • The rate at which young women are “displaying their bodies with skimpy wear on social media is alarming”, says Churchill Amatha.

OKA dilemma • There is pressure on One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi and Moses Wetang’ula “to unite and either be co-opted by a coalition or to force a runoff”, remarks John T. Mukui. “They, too, have the discretion to sniff the air and listen to the ground. Let’s give them free rein devoid of stereotyping.” His contact is [email protected].

