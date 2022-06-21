Let’s do away with degree rule

Integrity check • The first post-Independence Cabinet and Parliament had decent members, says Maurice Olango. “I highly doubt if there were any with fake degrees.” He lists Jomo Kenyatta, Oginga Odinga, Tom Mboya, Achieng’ Oneko, Paul Ngei, Bildad Kagia and Martin Shikuku. “Let’s do away with this stupid degree rule and elect only leaders of high integrity.” His contact is [email protected].

Graft war • Kenyans must reject at the ballot the political con men, who thrive in corruption, if they wish to make headway in reviving the economy, says W. Kimariech. “That this is deeply rooted and manifests itself in the looting and wastage of resources, fake academic certificates and so on, is evident. The soaring public debt will come down if graft is eliminated!” His contact is [email protected].

Horse trading • The horse trading by politicians and top presidential candidates William Ruto of Kenya Kwanza and Raila Odinga (Azimio), Taabu Tele says, “reveals that some government ministries are ‘more equal than others’. The clamour for Energy and Transport confirms they are the centres of mega corruption. The next regime must seal graft taps and serve all equally.” His contact is [email protected].

Insurance • The ruling by Justice George Odunga that the Insurance Regulatory Authority and the government pay claims lodged with insurance firms that are unable to meet their obligations was “pure wisdom”, says Charlie Kamanga. “An insured person should not suffer due to IRA’s failure to caution the public about the risk and close down such firms.” His contact is [email protected]

Road safety • Every year, many people are killed or injured in road crashes, says Purity Kadala. The country ends up losing people who would have added value to society. “Sadly, some accidents are due to recklessness or drink-driving. “Passengers should protest whenever PSVs are dangerously driven as the government enforces strict rules.” Her contact is [email protected].