Let IEBC start voter listing now

Voter listing • Since a key part of the journey to a credible election starts with the registration of voters, Richard Kihara would like to see this done properly. He, therefore, suggests that IEBC ensure the people register as voters as they are issued with the national identity card. “This is the best way to have continuous registration and cut costs by doing both at once.” His contact [email protected]

****

Wage bill • Were the public universities exempted from Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua’s freeze on employment due the raging economic crunch? asks David Kiptum. Some university managers, he claims, continue to hire workers, worsening their bloated wage bill. “Most of the new staff are appointed to positions the universities can do without.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Bus seating • With public service vehicles back to full capacity, Catherine Muthoni says, the old seating arrangement in minibuses should be restored. She prefers two passengers on either side of the aisle per row. “This will allow more comfort and space between passengers. With the crammed six seats, it had become very hard to even breathe.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Suicide • The World Suicide Prevention Day, marked on September 10, Alnashir D. Walji notes, deals with the grave consequences of dementia, bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, and schizophrenia. “Examination failures, marital woes and financial insecurity are some of the factors fuelling suicide. Please, preserve your sanity! His contact is [email protected]

***

Bribery • Banning police roadblocks is easier said than done, remarks Jim Webo. “It’s the easiest way for the officers to make easy money and they won’t give it up easily.” Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai, who, on assuming office several years ago immediately made known his distaste for roadblocks, must know that it will take much more to shut down the ‘ATMs’ ”.