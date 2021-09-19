Let IEBC start voter listing now

Voter registration

Kenyans register as voters in Nairobi in 2017.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
Voter listing • Since a key part of the journey to a credible election starts with the registration of voters, Richard Kihara would like to see this done properly. He, therefore, suggests that IEBC ensure the people register as voters as they are issued with the national identity card. “This is the best way to have continuous registration and cut costs by doing both at once.” His contact [email protected]

