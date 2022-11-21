Let Gates open the gates after Kenyan visit

Poverty • “What a great week for Kenya!” declares Stephen Masambu, citing the visit by American business philanthropist Bill Gates and the opening of Devki Steel Mills in Samburu, Kwale County. “Devki chose Samburu, one of the poorest places in the country, to uplift lives. And Gates has promised some billions in aid of Africa’s poor. Kudos for great philanthropic acts.” His contact is [email protected]

Gates • The visit by American philanthropist Gates, who has pledged to spend a princely Sh700 billion on charity in the next five years, is welcome, says Kamichore Mutindira. “This is equivalent to a quarter of our national Budget. This gesture will open gates. One is the fixation with organic foods, of which we barely produce enough. Let Gates open the gates.” His contact is [email protected]

Hot seat • Revisiting the elections two months later, Ruth Gituma says one of the toughest jobs today is being the electoral commission chair. “Since the days of Samuel Kivuitu as the [defunct] Electoral Commission of Kenya boss, the position has been jinxed. There’s always mistrust, though at a glance it looks fairly easy. I had thought technology would assist IEBC but alas!” Her contact is [email protected]

Doctor’s fee • Procurement guru Jediel Muthuri says that, in Meru Town, Sh400 is a doctor’s consultation fee. But if one pays by medical insurance, it costs Sh2,000 in Nairobi, or between Sh200 and Sh500 in cash. At another city hospital, the cost is Sh500 cash and Sh1,500 by medical card. “It doesn’t make sense to have these differences. These things must be harmonised.” His contact is [email protected]

Water pollution • There is an urgent need to curb water pollution by banning washing, bathing and other indiscretions in the river, says Lornah Cherop. “That leads to the contamination of the water which is consumed downstream, spreading typhoid and cholera. The Water ministry should take action against the culprits. We need to conserve our environment.” Her contact is [email protected]