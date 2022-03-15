Lenders should update customers’ CRB statuses

A loan form

Banks, microfinance institutions and mobile loan apps should update their customers’ CRB status once they clear their loans.

Photo credit: Fotosearch
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

In Shylock’s chains • Banks, microfinance institutions and mobile loan apps should update their customers’ Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) status once they clear their loans, says Benard Ngetich. “I know of cases where loans repaid seven years ago are still active in CRB. As a result, thousands have lost job opportunities as they do not have the CRB certificate.” His contact is [email protected].

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.