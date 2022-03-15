Lenders should update customers’ CRB statuses

In Shylock’s chains • Banks, microfinance institutions and mobile loan apps should update their customers’ Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) status once they clear their loans, says Benard Ngetich. “I know of cases where loans repaid seven years ago are still active in CRB. As a result, thousands have lost job opportunities as they do not have the CRB certificate.” His contact is [email protected].

****

Stone Age thugs • The sexual assault on a female motorist by rogue boda boda riders on Professor Wangari Maathai Road, Nairobi, “shows that Homopithecus still has brothers around”, says Prof X. N. Iraki. “Road accidents occur, and that’s why we insure our cars and motorcycles. The men who harassed that woman should all face the full force of the law.” His contact is [email protected]

****

Beastland • The high increase in the number of hyenas roaming Juja and Thika sub-counties in Kiambu County is alarming, moans Adrin Kahugu. “It has become risky for the residents to travel at night. A man was recently mauled by a pack of hyenas. Quick action should be taken to save the residents from these man-eating wild animals in the two sub-counties.” His contact is [email protected]

****

Starving students • The introduction of meal cards in schools, though a good control measure, has a negative effect that may not have been anticipated, says Innocent Wafula. “Students from poor families go hungry for failure to pay fees and get the card. Those who lose their cards are not given meals until they get a replacement. What a shame!” His contact is [email protected].

****

School bus ban • Now that schools have closed for over a month as the KCSE candidates sit their exam, Jim Webo hopes to catch Education CS George Magoha’s eye. “The CS should reconsider his ban on the use of school buses by local communities. The buses actually belong to them through the CDF. He should let them be hired for funerals and weddings to also earn some income for schools.”



