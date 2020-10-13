Learning for expectant teens challenging and intriguing

Teen mothers • The Education ministry’s decision to let expectant teenagers continue learning is both challenging and intriguing, says Job Momanyi. “Pregnancy comes with nausea, discomfort and sickness. For the children, there is the added risk of becoming the laughing stock of peers. Let them stay at home for a year and return to school or enrol for vocational training.” His contact is jobmomanyi@yahoo.com.

****

Mask graft • Some schools have taken corruption to a new level, says Ngunyi Njura, claiming they force students to buy branded face masks from certain dealers. And the masks are emblazoned with school logo. “The ministry should come to the rescue of parents from thieving school heads and crony capitalists. Let them buy masks from shops of their own choice.” His contact is ngunyi71@hotmail.com.

****

December • There should be no schooling in December, says Michael Kinuthia, accusing advisers of misleading Education CS George Magoha. “This month that should be left out of the education calendar. December marks the end of many things. It’s the month for holidaying. I would rather Saturday was used as school day instead of December holidays.” His contact is mkinuthia2009@gmail.com.

****

Water wastage • While lauding Nairobi Metropolitan Services boss Mohamed Abdalla Badi for sprucing up the city centre, David Kilonzi is upset about the water gushing to waste near KBC. The contractor who refurbished the road from Central Police Station to KBC might have damaged a pipe near Hotel Boulevard. “I know water and tarmac do not mix.” His contact is dkilonzi@gmail.com.

****

Jurisdiction • Communities have their own councils of elders, mostly men of high calibre and integrity, says Eliab Otiato. To be effective, they have a particular shrine. “It’s laughable to hear that the Kikuyu Council of Elders went to Bondo to instal ODM leader Raila Odinga as a 2022 presidential candidate! Elders don’t operate outside their areas of jurisdiction.” His contact is mabwaeliab@gmail.com.





