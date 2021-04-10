Learners are being lured into the boda boda business

Politics • Politicians “are, indeed, chameleons!” remarks Ruth Gituma, adding: “It’s a fact most Kenyans have been hard hit by the lockdown due to the third Covid-19 wave but they are the same people who have been holding rallies and going to crowded churches.” She poses: “How come they did not sensitise people about the need to observe health protocols?” Her contact is rgitum@gmail.com.

Boda boda • With schools closed again over the surge in Covid-19 infections and deaths, F. Mukembu is seriously concerned that some of the students are being lured into the boda boda business. “These children have no experience at all, and even if some do, it’s the wrong thing for them to do at this time. They will be lured into drug and substance abuse.” His contact is fmukembu@gmail.com.

Blackouts • Urgently calling Kenya Power is Patrick Mbuguah, a resident of Kikuyu, Kiambu County. Near Kimuri Primary School, he adds, they have had to contend with frequent, long outages. “My daughter has missed many online classes, as food in the fridge goes to waste and there is insecurity. Electricity is restored for a day or two.” His account is No. 20778449 and his contact, mbuguahpjg@gmail.com.

House allowance • Some two years since teachers in the former Thika municipality were granted an enhanced house allowance, Lucy Mwangi says, those at Thika Garrison Secondary School have never received it. Despite following up the matter with the Teachers Service Commission, she adds, they remain in the dark. “Who will come to our rescue?” wonders Lucy, whose contact is lucymwa465@gmail.com

Power • The Gambia’s Rasta presidential candidate, Bankole Yao Jojo Ahadzie, or simply Banky, Jim Webo says, reminds him of a younger revolutionary Yoweri Museveni, who on seizing power in 1986, had promised to streamline things and step down. “Today, he’s not showing any signs of leaving soon. Banky, 43, an engineer, is also talking about serving only one term. But power becomes very sweet.”