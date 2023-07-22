Leaders must stop misusing guns and let police do their job

Extravagance • Aren’t top government officials’ so-called “homecoming parties a stupid idea when many Kenyans are reeling under economic stress?”, wonders Githuku Mungai, “They have easy access to the public funds they use to attend the extravagant ceremonies. Instead of demanding austerity measures, President William Ruto is among those happy to grace such parties.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Gun misuse • The video footage of an MP brandishing a gun in Nakuru Town, university don XN Iraki says, has left his head spinning. “He may have been protecting his property, but what of the rest of us who don’t have such weapons? Why can’t he let the police do their work? Could he be a disciple of Mao Zedong, who once said, ‘political power grows out of the barrel of a gun?” His contact is [email protected]

***

No power • Residents neighbouring Njiru Trading Centre and the Catholic Church on Nairobi’s northern outskirts have not had electricity for over a week since Kenya Power staff carted away the transformer serving the area, says Osaka Obare. “It has been okay, but they said they were taking it for maintenance and would return it in two days’ time.” His contact is Tel 0721137071 or [email protected]

***

Levies • Parents are burdened with many levies besides school fees, says Stephenson Wahomeh. The children, he adds, are often sent home over the extra charges. “There is Sh300 for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), Sh400 for tuition, Sh400 for general exams, and Sh500 to be paid per parent.” He’s accusing head teachers of financial impropriety.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Future • Caring for the environment is the best way to secure the future of the younger generation, says Jean Karari. “The world is full of self-centred people. It’s all about me, myself and I. If you really love children, then make their future better by caring for the environment. For the benefit of future generations, we want you all to plant trees this month.” Jean’s contact is [email protected]