Leaders must stop false promises

Poor leadership • Leaders should stop false promises and deliver services, says Reagan Onyango. “The people are feeling the pain of the high cost of living as the leaders enjoy themselves. They must fulfil their promises by catering for the people’s needs. True leadership means action and not empty words. Let’s hold our leaders accountable and demand real change.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Airport pledge • President William Ruto’s visit to Bungoma for the Madaraka Day, June 1, celebrations yielded goodies for the county, including a pledge to upgrade a local airstrip into an international airport, notes Dave Tumbula. “Since this is near Eldoret International Airport, shouldn’t the facility be developed in Busia Town to spread the cheer in western Kenya? This would also serve eastern Uganda.”

***

Top education • The government should “deliver a world-class education system that prepares children for future success”, says Raphael Obonyo. “To make this happen, priorities should include a clear curriculum, better approach to literacy and numeracy, smarter assessment and reporting and ensuring improved teacher training and stronger learning support.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Noisy club • As the government demolishes houses on riparian land, Njiru Rukenya hopes a noisy nightclub on Kamiti Road that is a nuisance to residents of Kahawa West, in Nairobi, will not be spared. “Many can’t enjoy their sleep as the club plays loud music throughout the night without caring about even the plight of schoolgoing children. Who will come to our aid?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Bad traffic • The number of manhours lost in snarl-ups at the University Way, Kenyatta Avenue, Haile Selassie Avenue and Bunyala Road roundabouts in Nairobi is alarming, says Japheth Amugada. “Traffic police have failed to curb this. The Transport ministry and Kenya National Highways Authority shouldn’t allow this mess. Instal traffic lights with sensors.” His contact is [email protected].