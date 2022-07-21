Leaders must guarantee change in all the spheres of life

Vote conditions • As the August 9 elections approach, Patrick W. Ndege is putting the candidates expecting his votes on notice. Says he: “From the ward to the constituency, county and national levels, I’ll only vote for that leader who will guarantee change in all the spheres of life. I should be assured of security, a working nation, and a future to look forward to.” His contact is [email protected].

Thugs’ den • Nairobi City County authorities should clean up the mess around Kenyatta Market, including illegal structures and traders who have encroached on roads, says Job Otieno. “Some vendors have even blocked the entrance to Mbagathi District Hospital. They have made the place filthy and turned it into a den of thugs. Drastic action can restore the glory of this great market.”

Cash cows • Whoever had thought that the choice of the Kenyan delegation to the World Athletics Championship in Eugene, USA, would be transparent “was expecting too much”, says Dr Odidi Owiti. “All international sporting events will be cash cows so long as the system glorifies mediocrity and props up nondescript personalities in positions of responsibility.” His contact is [email protected].

Pension loans • In these difficult economic times, with the ever-rising cost of living, the commercial banks and micro-finance institutions should give soft loans or even quick advances to retirees using their pensions as collateral security, urges Robert Khaemba. He adds: “Small loans of up to Sh5,000 can be used to cater for their basic domestic needs.” His contact is [email protected].

Soft scam • Something “terrible is going on right across the country”, laments Kanyi Gioko. “In 10 days, my bills at eateries in 11 counties have been inflated by between Sh250 and Sh800. Some of us are walking number crunchers; we know a bill off-head by just reading the menu. I pity those who could be losing thousands of shillings, oblivious to this soft scam.” His contact is [email protected].