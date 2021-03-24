Lack of public toilets in county offices is shameful

Loo low • At the county or sub-county offices, what strikes one is the shameful lack of public toilets, says Kakamega resident Kenneth Kuboka. “Hundreds of people visit these offices daily for public services. It is not too much to ask, and neither does it cost an arm and a leg to ensure adequate and clean washrooms in every government office or hospital.” His contact is kennethmakona@yahoo.com.

Sister’s keeper • After Pramila Patel complained that Safaricom had ignored her appeal to refund the money on the M-Pesa account of her son killed in an accident, Githuku Mungai challenged the telco’s customer care. Hilda Kanyiri responded: “We apologise for the delay. Let her reach us via email or numbers 100/234/456 from a Safaricom line to vet and advise.” Her contact is githukumungai@gmail.com.

Roundly ignored • When he reported collapsing power poles in Samia, Busia County, in February, Canan Mugeni expected a quick response. “I’ve made a number of tweets that have been ignored. There are sagging high-voltage live cables that pose a big danger to the local community. What are we expected to do? In the county, all the engineers are asleep.” His contact is mugenicw@gmail.com.

‘Slum Valley’ • The Lower Kabete/Spring Valley area of Nairobi is fast turning into a slum, says Aziz Fazal. Illegal kiosks have mushroomed, burning charcoal and wood from 5am daily. Some are dwellings for chokora (homeless), who burn plastics and rubbish every night. “This pollution is harmful. Can the concerned city county department stop this and create a clean healthy environment?” His contact is azfazal@icloud.com.

Fish power • There is “an unproven theory in Kenya that eating fish contributes to intelligence”, notes Mwangi Karuga. Sometime ago, he recalls, “the majority of doctors, engineers and professors came from the lake region”. He particularly remembers cardiologist Hillary Ojiambo [who died in 1997]. “This theory requires some investigation as it might hold water.” His contact is mwangikaruga8@gmail.com.