Lack of public toilets in county offices is shameful

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Loo low • At the county or sub-county offices, what strikes one is the shameful lack of public toilets, says Kakamega resident Kenneth Kuboka. “Hundreds of people visit these offices daily for public services. It is not too much to ask, and neither does it cost an arm and a leg to ensure adequate and clean washrooms in every government office or hospital.” His contact is kennethmakona@yahoo.com.

