Kudos to KDF for flawless Kibaki funeral

Precision • The military’s final send-off for President Mwai Kibaki, on Friday “was one of a kind”, remarks Ruth Gituma. “Kenyans turned up in large numbers at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, while millions followed the proceedings on television. Military precision was evident, as was the observation of the Covid protocols. All wore masks apart from the band.” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Saviour • Retired President Kibaki will always be remembered for rescuing millions of children who would have dropped out of school for lack of fees, says Stephen Njuru. “Through the Free Primary Education programme, he saved youth from lapsing back into illiteracy. I was a beneficiary in 2003 when the programme was launched.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Sycophants • While “sycophants in the President Daniel Moi era were falling over themselves to win his praise”, Kibaki remained principled, even when he was the Vice-President, says Stephen Masambu. “He never wore Moi’s portrait on his lapel. Kibaki had his own dress code comprised of checked jackets that he wore with glee. Fare thee well, super economist!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Learning • The military is the most professional organisation in Kenya today, says Jotham Ndung’u, agreeing with the late Kibaki’s son Jimmy. This, he adds, explains the confidence President Uhuru Kenyatta has in the KDF, whose senior officers he has given state assignments. “I hope the civil service can learn a thing or two from the KDF’s modus operandi.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Priority • The call to collapse the national roads agencies into one makes plenty of sense, says Dominic Manwa. “Such a single body will be able to prioritise road construction projects countrywide. It’s true that roads to private homes in Ngong and other places are done by Kerra. Of course, everyone needs tarmac roads, but there are always not enough resources.” His contact is [email protected].