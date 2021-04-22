Kudos NMS, but there's still more work to be done

Pedestrians walk past an overflowing sewage line along Landies Road in Nairobi in this picture taken in March 2017.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

  • NMS may have tidied up the city centre but there is more work to do, says David Omollo.
  • As Covid-19 continues to ravage the country, the number of patients in need of oxygen is alarming, says Kamichore Mutindira.

Filth • Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) may have tidied up the city centre but there is more work to do, says David Omollo. He would like the NMS to clean up roads. Landhies Road, between the Nairobi City Stadium roundabout and Machakos ‘Airport’, he adds, is crying out for attention. “There is no dustbin and yet traders here sell sweets, bananas and roasted maize.” His contact is omollodavid243@gmail.com.

