Kudos NMS, but there's still more work to be done

Filth • Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) may have tidied up the city centre but there is more work to do, says David Omollo. He would like the NMS to clean up roads. Landhies Road, between the Nairobi City Stadium roundabout and Machakos ‘Airport’, he adds, is crying out for attention. “There is no dustbin and yet traders here sell sweets, bananas and roasted maize.” His contact is omollodavid243@gmail.com.

***

Foul mouth • For calling Kenyans foolish cowards, political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has upset Eliab Otiato with his apparently foul mouth. “Kenyans are a very patient lot, whom Ngunyi has now dared to start a revolution if they’re fed up with the government. Let him know that as he enjoys himself, many of his fellow Kenyans are struggling to make a living.” His contact is mabwaeliab@gmail.com.

***

Oxygen plants • We can’t breathe, says Kamichore Mutindira, adding that as “Covid-19 continues to ravage the country, the number of patients in need of oxygen is alarming”. Only a few referral hospitals have it. Instead of spending Sh750 million a year to pay suppliers, hospitals should spend Sh250 million to set up their oxygen production facilities. His contact is kamichore7@gmail.com.

***

Bird’s eye view • Don’t mistake quelea for quail, says Silas Nyambok, adding that the aluru in Luo that Opiyo Oduwo meant are the latter. “The birds that move in swarms devastating crops, especially rice fields, are quelea. Quails never perch on trees, unlike the quelea, which invade trees and hedges as they map out the fields to ravage.” His contact is ogutawinyo@yahoo.com.

***

Money in sport • The proposal to form a European Super League “is a clear indicator that there is a lot of money in football”, says university don X. N. Iraki. “Americans seem to see money in the sport, while Europeans see traditions. It may not succeed this time but it will not be the last. But why are our top teams, like Gor Mahia or AFC Leopards, not on the stock exchange?” His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.