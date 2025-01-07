Kindiki’s 'absence' from TV screens is no cause for alarm

Conditioning • Kenyans’ concern about the “absence of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s from their TV screens in the last few weeks is misplaced”, remarks Taabu Tele. “Our politicians have conditioned us to accept their suffocating daily TV presence as they spew lies so much so that a hint of one working behind the scenes promptly generates rumours and innuendo.” His email address is [email protected].

***

Blaming others • Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa’s lack of decorum and disrespect for Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya at National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula’s mother’s funeral was uncalled for, says David Yator. “No amount of tongue lashing and blaming others to please his master will end the people’s anger about the ills by the government.” His email address is [email protected].

***

Monkeys • Safaricom subscriber Mahendra Kumar Shah has been terribly inconvenienced by the lack of access to his own M-Pesa accounts. Says he: “Both my M-Pesa and Safaricom apps are not functioning. I’ve been advised to turn off my internet and use mobile internet from the Sim card where I’ve no money to activate it. I’m stuck!” Mahendra can be reached through [email protected] for details.

***

Inconvenience • German and French emissaries are now visiting Damascus to seek an amicable solution to the crisis in Syria as the European Union has vested interests in restoring peace to the region, says Alnashir D. Walji. Accusing deposed President Hafez al-Assad of ruling with an iron fist, he adds: “The Syrians can now breathe a sigh of relief with the despot gone.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Obsession • Besides betting, Kenyans’ other national obsession is watching English Premier League (EPL) football matches on TV, says university don XN Iraki. “It’s almost like a cult. Many Kenyans, including women, ‘own’ an EPL team. They bet on the teams, talk about them, frequent sports bars over them and even quarrel over them. But what of our own football teams?” His contact is [email protected].