Kikuyu elders should have revoked 2011 curse on Raila

Curse • The Kikuyu Council of Elders whom ODM leader Raila Odinga recently hosted in Bondo, Siaya County, Prof Sam Chege notes, do not understand basic traditional culture. “In 2011, Kikuyu elders assembled at Uhuru Park, Nairobi, and broke several calabashes to curse Raila. You do not visit someone you have cursed unless you first perform a ritual to revoke the curse.” His contact is samchege@aol.com.

***

Deadly trio • President Uhuru Kenyatta’s fears that the global emphasis on Covid-19 could disrupt the fight against malaria, HIV-Aids and TB, which claim more lives, are timely and genuine, says Jim Webo. “Even as Africa welcomes international help to defeat the coronavirus, it must not allow those deadly diseases to regain ground and devastate populations,” he says.

***

Ignored • A most ignored matter during the Covid-19 pandemic is, ironically, not about the disease but one official. Says D. Jasondu: “One of the most conspicuous figures in the past six months has been Dr Patrick Amoth. Despite his frontline pitch against the disease, he remains the acting Director-General of Health. “What will it take to have him confirmed?” His contact is jasondu19@yahoo.com.

***

Road works • The teenage volunteers crudely patching up the potholed six-kilometre stretch of the road between Muhoroni and Kipsitet are only drawing attention to lack of maintenance by the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (Kura), says Damson Ongeri. “The only reward they get is coins thrown at them by motorists. These ‘mashujaa’ teenagers deserve better.” His contact damsononger@gmail.com.

***

Twilight trade • The twilight life on Nairobi’s Koinange Street “will become a thing of the past should the public nuisance bill become law”, says James Wachira. “I’m for decency, but show me a city that does not have this trade. It’s a tourist attraction even in the Pope’s backyard in Rome and the trade dates back to biblical times. Just rehabilitate the women.” His contact is jwachira8792@gmail.com.

Have a realistic day, won’t you!