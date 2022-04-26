Kibaki's legacy will transcend generations

Big regret • Following the death of retired President Mwai Kibaki, economics don X. N. Iraki says he has one big regret. “I never took a photo with the third President of Kenya when I found him sitting alone at the Vet Lab golf course a few years ago. In his 90 years, he left a mark that will reverberate across generations. He made us proud and gave us Kenya Vision 2030.” Prof Iraki’s contact is [email protected].

***

City cartels • Azimio’s Nairobi Governor hopeful Polycarp Igathe should get ready to live up to the meaning of his surname in Kikuyu, which is scissors, says Kamichore Mutindira. “I would like to hear how well-prepared he is to cut off the cartel networks in City Hall and restore the capital’s glory. Will he also trim the lethargy and lackadaisical service provision?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Girl power • Some of the women in the party nominations for the August 9 general election were quite impressive, says Benard Ngetich. He found their energy and determination remarkable. “After watching and listening to them articulate their personal manifestos and ideas, I was moved by their sharpness and focus. Even those who lost deserve kudos.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Exams rip-off • Why should the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) and mobile phone service providers continue to profiteer from exam results, wonders Bashir Omondi Nuru. “Since the KCSE and KCPE exam results are public information, why can’t they be uploaded on an online portal at normal SMS charges? This Mitihani House greed should end.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Student safety • The pain of losing a promising and innocent young person at the hands of a ruthless gang is devastating, says Chris Kiriba. “The killing and harming of students of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat) at Juja did not start recently. It’s high time the heinous acts were stopped once and for all.” His contact is [email protected].