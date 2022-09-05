Kenyans took a holiday on election day

Voter apathy • The low voter turnout in the August 9 general election was a paradox, says X. N. Iraki. With the polling day declared a public holiday, he adds, Kenyans were expected to get out and vote. “They took a holiday! Exhaustion from Covid-19, inflation and the feeling that voting makes no difference probably kept them away. But I voted in 10 minutes. In 2013, I took four hours.” His contact is [email protected].

Kiswahili • Though excited by the eloquent show by lawyers and judges during the Supreme Court hearing of the presidential election petition, the most glaring omission for Ndiritu Wanjohi was Kiswahili. “Most Kenyans speak Kiswahili, the national language since 1964. It became the official language in 2020. The new government should borrow a leaf from Tanzania.” His contact is [email protected].

Human rights • Prisoners are human too, says Joe Ngige Mungai, frustrated about sluggish reforms. “How often are reforms in prisons reviewed? Most prisoners sleep on the floor and in cells infested with mosquitoes and other bugs. Must they feed on half-cooked food? Must they be physically assaulted? We need respect for human rights and dignity.” His contact is [email protected].

‘WR’ • The reintroduction of The Weekly Review by NMG, Chris Kiriba says, took him back to his final year at Pumwani Secondary School, Nairobi. “It was the year when the WR was launched and I borrowed the magazine from my teacher of English.” Chris kept the copy and became a regular buyer. “This magazine is a phoenix rising from the ashes.” His contact is [email protected].

Wristwatch • The wristwatch, almost driven out of use by many people since the arrival of the mobile phone, “is coming back to life”, notes Mwangi Wanjohi. The resurgence, he adds, is by the way of smart watches. “The height of irony is that the same mobile phone companies that almost killed the wristwatch are now helping to revive it.” His contact is [email protected].



