Kenyans should explore ways of choosing good leaders

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Photo credit: PSCU
By  The Watchman

  • We need a new entrant to change the system that has been there since Independence, says Henry Ruhiu.
  • The recent chaotic scenes on the Thika Superhighway as Covid-19 curfew is enforced have been disgusting, says Ruth Gituma.

Time for change • Let’s explore ways of choosing good leaders instead of recycling politicians who have been there for a long time, says Henry Ruhiu. He appeals to his fellow Kenyans to shun tribalism and vote into the highest office in the land someone who merits the position. “We need a new entrant to change the system that has been there since Independence.” His contact is henryruhiu56@gmail.com.

