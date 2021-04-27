Kenyans should explore ways of choosing good leaders

Time for change • Let’s explore ways of choosing good leaders instead of recycling politicians who have been there for a long time, says Henry Ruhiu. He appeals to his fellow Kenyans to shun tribalism and vote into the highest office in the land someone who merits the position. “We need a new entrant to change the system that has been there since Independence.” His contact is henryruhiu56@gmail.com.

Curfew • The recent chaotic scenes on the Thika Superhighway and other major roads as the Covid-19 curfew is enforced have been disgusting, says Ruth Gituma. “We all must adhere to the Covid protocols but the operation should be managed well so as not to inconvenience people. School heads should also ensure students are not caught up in the curfew.” Her contact is rgitum@gmail.com.

Traffic bias • Traffic at the Nyayo House roundabout from Uhuru Highway, Nairobi, George Mathew moans, gets blocked for 30 minutes or even more than an hour but motorists on Kenyatta Avenue towards Valley Road are favoured. “This happens every day. Why should matatus flow so freely from town to Valley Road and back while others are stuck?” His contact is george@gmathew.com.

Compensation • In January 2017, Pritesh Shah says, the National Land Commission gazetted a notice of compulsory acquisition of land for the construction of the SGR. “This affected our land, No. LR 209/12333, and four years later, I’m still waiting for compensation from the NLC.” There has been no response to his several letters to the NLC and Kenya Railways. His contact is pritesh297@gmail.com.

Graft • Several months after an assurance that no stone would be left unturned in the crackdown on the new Covid billionaires, nothing has been done, says Chris Kiriba. The stones appear too heavy for even the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Authority (EACC) to lift. “Anybody can correctly guess why nothing is being done. And don’t ask me for more details.” His contact is chriskiriba14@gmail.com.