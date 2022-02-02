Kenyans of Asian origin of great service to the country

Kenyan Asians

From left: Pio Gama Pinto, Makhan Singh and Manu Chandaria.

NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Who is supposed to build the roads leading to the several SGR stations on the Mombasa-Nairobi railway line? asks Ambrose Kasyoki.
  • The many dysfunctional traffic lights in Nairobi cause chaos as motorists force their right of way, says Alex Ndalila.

Contributors • Lawyer Sharad Rao’s article on the contributions of Kenyans of Asian origin to the country’s liberation and development was a great trip down memory lane, says Chris Kiriba. “I was also taught physics, chemistry, English, mathematics and biology by teachers of Asian origin. In sports, they have represented Kenya in hockey and cricket.” His contact is [email protected].

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.