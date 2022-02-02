Kenyans of Asian origin have been of great service to the country

Contributors • Lawyer Sharad Rao’s article on the contributions of Kenyans of Asian origin to the country’s liberation and development was a great trip down memory lane, says Chris Kiriba. “I was also taught physics, chemistry, English, mathematics and biology by teachers of Asian origin. In sports, they have represented Kenya in hockey and cricket.” His contact is [email protected].

Scrap crooks • Most scrap metal dealers are crooked , remarks Joe Ngige Mungai. “They will buy any metal, scrap or new, at the same price. They spare nothing, including signage and guardrails. The trade ban should have come earlier. If it is lifted, let scrap dealers operate in CBDs and not in the backstreets. The Exchequer and ordinary citizens have lost a lot.” His contact is [email protected].

SGR roads • Who is supposed to build the roads leading to the several SGR stations on the Mombasa-Nairobi railway line? asks Ambrose Kasyoki The road linking the Nairobi-Mombasa highway to the Kibwezi SGR station, he laments, is appalling, crying out for urgent attention. “This is a pity, so many days after the completion of the railway project.” His contact is [email protected].

Notoriety • Mugoiri Girls High School in Murang’a County, Prof Sam Chege notes, has “been in the news again for all the wrong reasons”. The school had recently sent home several students for two weeks for helping themselves to a second serving of food and fined them Sh10,550. Earlier, it was in the news over suspect admissions. Can the Education ministry intervene?” His contact is [email protected]com.

Dead lights • The many dysfunctional traffic lights in Nairobi cause chaos as motorists force their right of way, says Alex Ndalila. The lights at the Unep and Red Hill Road junctions on Limuru Road have been out of order for months. “When there are no traffic police, there is confusion and heavy traffic jams. Can Kura fix the problem?” His contact is [email protected].